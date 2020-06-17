Scotland cancel Australia T20 fixture due to Covid-19 pandemic

By ESPNcricinfo,

Owing to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, Scotland have cancelled their one-off T20 fixture against Australia scheduled for June 29 at The Grange. The possibility of scheduling it later in the summer has also been ruled out, given the costs and logistics involved for staging just one match.

While announcing the news, Gus Mackay, CEO of Cricket Scotland, said, “Whilst this is disappointing news for us all in Scotland, we have explored all potential options and concluded that it is no longer possible to play the men’s T20 international against Australia.”

Australia were also due to play three ODIs and T20Is each in England this summer, the revised dates for which are being worked out for September by both the boards.

Photo: Mitchell Starc appeals against Matt Machan (AFP)