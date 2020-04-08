Second COVID-19 death – Antigua

By Antigua News Room,

The second person to die from COVID-19 related complications in Antigua & Barbuda had a number of underlying illnesses a health official has said.

“He had several comorbidities including the routine ones that we talk about all the time, the hypertension, diabetes, congestive heart failure and so forth”, said Dr. Albert Duncan, the Medical Director at the Mount St. John’s Medical Centre (MSJMC).

The elderly patient, who Dr. Duncan said was “about 73-years-old” was admitted to hospital around March 22.

He was taken to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) a few days later where he remained until he succumbed to the illness Tuesday evening.

According to the Medical Director, there are now three patients remaining in the ICU who has tested positive for COVID-19.

“The ICU has a capacity of 9 beds, so for all intents and purposes it could house 9 people in the ICU at any given time”, Dr. Duncan revealed.

He added “every bed has a ventilator and there’s an excess of about 15 ventilators outside the beds in the ICU”.

The 73-year-old man’s death followed the passing of a 48-year-old male who died from complications of COVID-19 on Saturday.

“These are people who were in the ICU struggling. The success rate for people who are vented in the ICU in this particular disease process is really very poor. It’s unfortunate but this is the disease process we are left to fight”, the Medical Director said.

“We don’t really know much about this disease process and every day we learn something new so it’s not much you can really say, I mean, I think again I would like to emphasize the social distancing, washing hands and so forth, that’s all we can do and wear a mask every time you have an opportunity to be out in public and certainly the healthcare professionals need to exhibit care as they take care of these patients in the hospital”, he added.

Reprinted from Antigua News Room