Second term for PNM in Trinidad & Tobago

By Staff Reporter, MyVue News.com

Basseterre, Tuesday, 11th August, 2020, (MyVue News.com)- The People’s National Movement, (PNM), on Monday, (10th August, 2020), secured a second term in government under Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley.

Similar to the 2015 poll, 2020 lived up to the predictions that it would have been another fight too close to call; and it was.

But in the end, the PNM was able to hold on to power, though with a smaller mandate, having lost one seat, thus winning only 22 this time, compared to the 23 in 2015.

The main opposition, United National Congress, (UNC), led by former Prime Minister, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, which held only 18 seats from the 2015 poll, picked up one additional seat to take its count to 19.

Though there were 19 parties and five independents contesting the poll, the election was a straight fight between the two main party.

As one political expert summarized it, though UNC gained ground, it lost the election and though the PNM lost ground, they won the election.

Over 1 million voters were eligible to cast their ballots in the election, in the 41 constituencies across Trinidad & Tobago.

While giving his victory speech at party headquarters, just after 10:00 p.m., Rowley made it clear that this was his last election.

He said that even though he has been returned as Prime Minister and his party is heading back to office, he feels it is time to make way for new blood.

The veteran politician indicated that it is not his intention to overstay his time in politics only to be eventually carried out by the “feet first” because of not knowing when to exit the scene.

He said that his next top priorities are to put a new Cabinet together and to begin work on the 2021 budget.

There was also a message from the UNC leader when she spoke when the results became obvious, but instead of giving a concession speech, Persad-Bissessar, said that her party intends to demand a recount in three marginal constituencies, though she declined to identify which ones, at this time.

This is her second failure to win the general election, though she easily secured her seat, and the whispers have already started that perhaps, like Rowley, it might be time for her to give way to new leadership.

However, the PNM too has given notice of its intention to challenge the outcome of one seat, where it claimed the UNC winning candidate was not qualified to contest the poll.

UNC Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar with colleagues after refusing to concede defeat on Monday night 10th August, 2020

Main photo: PM Rowley with his wife after declaring victory Monday night. Photo: Ishmael Salandy