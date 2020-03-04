SENATOR BYRON-NISBETT RECEIVES POWERFUL ENDORSEMENTS FROM THE LEADERSHIP OF TEAM UNITY

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, March 04, 2020 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – The People’s Labour Party’s (PLP) caretaker for Constituency Three, Senator the Honourable Akilah Byron-Nisbett, received glowing endorsements from the people of West Basseterre and members of the Team Unity Cabinet to be the next elected representative for that constituency at Tuesday’s (March 03) Discussions for a Stronger, Safer Future town hall meeting at the St. Johnston Community Center.



In his presentation, Prime Minister and Political Leader of the PLP, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, said Senator Byron-Nisbett possesses all the right qualities of an outstanding representative of the people.



Prime Minister Harris further stated that in choosing the party’s candidate for West Basseterre, “we looked for someone who had a fundamentally positive view of the people of West Basseterre. We looked for someone with a heart of compassion; we looked for someone steeped in the values of development; we looked for someone who could be an elegant and appropriate representative for the people of West Basseterre, and we looked for somebody who could get the job done. I am happy to say and the records will show that we have found the ideal representative in the charming and beautiful princess Akilah Byron-Nisbett.”



The honourable prime minister also alluded to the work Senator Byron-Nisbett has done, and continues to do on behalf of the people of West Basseterre, including lobbying for improved public infrastructure such as paved roads and sidewalks throughout the constituency and her work within the various schools across Constituency Three.



Additionally, Prime Minister Harris said it was the honourable senator who “went from house to house helping people who were in need to be able to get on that list” to benefit from the Government’s historic Poverty Alleviation Programme (PAP) and the roof repair programme.



Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister, the Honourable Shawn Richards likened Senator Byron-Nisbett to himself when he served as Member of Parliament on the Opposition benches—one who works on behalf of the people despite not being an elected government minister.



The deputy prime minister recalled that it was Senator Byron-Nisbett who lobbied continuously for refurbishment work to be carried out on the McKnight Daycare Center.



“She doesn’t have a child attending that McKnight Daycare Center, but it is your children attending and it is because she cares about your children why she came and advocated on your behalf…that is what representation is about,” said Deputy Prime Minister Richards.



A number of residents from West Basseterre used the question and answer segment of the town hall meeting to applaud the work of the Honourable Akilah Byron-Nisbett and give their support to her to be the next representative of Constituency Three.