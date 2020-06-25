Senator Phipps appointed as Co-chair of the Disaster Mitigation Council in St. Kitts-Nevis

By SKNIS,

The Honourable Senator Wendy Phipps, was recently appointed Co-chair of the Disaster Mitigation Council in St. Kitts and Nevis, to assist the Mitigation Council Minister, the Attorney-General, the Honourable Vincent Byron Jr, current Chairman.

During his appearance on the June 24 edition of “Working for You”, Abdias Samuel, National Disaster Coordinator (NDC) noted that her appointment was timely.

“The Pandemic [COVID-19] has shown that the Mitigation Council Minister needs somebody to assist him and so Cabinet has taken the decision to appoint a co-chair to the Mitigation Council,” he said.

Mr. Samuel used the occasion to commend Minister Phipps on her appointment and applaud the Cabinet for the initiative.

“I want to commend her highly because Minister Phipps has actually burnt the midnight oil every day to be here to support the actions and responses of the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) and so I want to commend the Cabinet for taking that active initiative.

The Post-Cabinet briefing for Monday, June 22, 2020 – the inaugural meeting of the newly elected Team Unity Cabinet of Ministers – indicated that the Honourable Vincent Byron Jr and the Honourable Wendy Phipps were given responsibilities for the Disaster Mitigation Council relating to matters of hurricane preparedness and response.

Main photo: HON. WENDY PHIPPS