Senior Assistant Secretary in ministry of education encourages parents to monitor and support their children’s online studies

By SKNIS,

Senior Assistant Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Dr. Tricia Esdaille, asks that parents continue to monitor and support their children as they continue with their studies through virtual means because of closed schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the “Leadership Matters” virtual forum series on April 21, Dr. Esdaille encouraged that “parents continue to ensure that their children continue to work and that they ensure that they keep to their timelines.”

“With respect to CXC examinations, what I can say is that currently to date, CXC has not indicated that there are any changes with respect to the syllabus content for CCLSC, CAPE or CSEC,” she said. “Should this change, the Ministry of Education will subsequently relay this information to the general public.”

The senior education official also said that “modifications to the exam have been made and that CXC took a policy statement to issue a multiple-choice examination and that provisions are made for the examinations to be made online and also for the information to be collected offline and subsequently uploaded to the server.”

“Additionally, students are expected to submit SBA’s and SBA

submissions is expected to be 100% online during this period,” she

said.

Dr. Esdaille further highlighted that “CSEC and SBA deadlines have

been extended to May 30th, 2020 and the SBA deadlines for CAPE and CCSLC have been extended to June 30th, 2020.