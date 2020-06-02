Senior Minister Amory and faith-based leaders pray for protection at start of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season

By SKNIS,

Senior Minister and Minister of Ecclesiastical Affairs, the Honourable Vance Amory, joined with members of the faith-based community on Monday, June 01, 2020, to seek God’s protection for the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

The senior minister participated in an ecumenical service that was coordinated by and featured participation from the Christian Councils and Evangelical Associations in St. Kitts and in Nevis. The service, held at the Antioch Baptist Church on St. Kitts, featured praise and worship, scripture readings, and presentations from various religious institutions.

Honourable Amory noted the devastating power of tropical cyclones and encouraged residents to pay attention to the advice of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) as well as the Nevis Disaster Management Department (NDMD), to continue preparing for the season.

Recommended actions include stocking up on canned goods; locating the nearest emergency shelter; creating a disaster plan including designating a central meeting point in the event of an occurrence; securing critical documents in water sealed containers or bags; pruning overhanging trees; removing debris from backyards, and more.

“I encourage all of us as we enter this 2020 hurricane season to be mindful that each one of us in our individual households and in our communities has a responsibility which we must take seriously to protect ourselves even as we have asked God to help us,” Senior Minister Amory stated.

He added that following the recommended steps from disaster agencies will help to protect, property, livestock, life and limb.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in the United States notes that the “an above-normal 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season is expected” during the June 01 through November 30 season.

