Seoul mayor missing, his phone turned off, search underway

By Hyung-Jin Kim and Kim Tong-Hyung,

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Authorities searched on Thursday for the mayor of South Korea’s capital, Seoul, who vanished amid sexual harassment allegations after giving his daughter a message that she described as sounding like a will, police said.

Police said they were looking for Mayor Park Won-soon in wooded hills stretching across northern Seoul where his cellphone signal was last detected. They said the phone was currently turned off.

His daughter called police on Thursday afternoon and said her father had given her “a will-like” verbal message before leaving their home hours earlier. The daughter didn’t explain the contents of the message, said an officer at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency who was responsible for the search operation.

Main photo: Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon speaks during a press conference at Seoul City Hall in Seoul, South Korea Wednesday, July 8, 2020.(Cheon Jin-hwan/Newsis via AP)