Several changes made in assignments of permanent secretaries since swearing in of government in July 2020

By SKNIS,

There have been several changes in the assignments of permanent secretaries within the civil service since the swearing-in of the new government on Sunday, June 14, 2020.

Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, informed the general public of the changes during his monthly press conference on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

The Permanent Secretary in Ministry of Agriculture, Marine Resources et al is Ron Dublin-Collins while Daryl Lloyd serves as the acting permanent secretary in the Ministry of Public Infrastructure. For the Ministry of Environment and Cooperatives, Sharon Rattan now serves as the permanent secretary, while Brenda Boncamper is the Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Human Settlement etc.

Mrs. Jasmine Weekes is the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of International Trade, Industry, Commerce and Labour.

Main photo: Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris