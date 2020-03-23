Several Hotels Remain Open Amidst The COVID-19 Pandemic

By Antigua News Room,

Several hotels have announced that they intend to stay open, catering to healthy guests who have decided against returning to countries where they may face infection of the coronavirus.

These healthy guests are sufficiently endowed to remain for an unlimited period, seeking the safety and comfort of Antigua and Barbuda.

According to chief of staff Lionel Hurst, the government believes that this decision could help to reduce the number of hotel workers who will face shorter work-weeks or layoffs.

Hurst says it signals that Antigua remains safe in the minds of many, reasonably so.

On the other hand, a number of hotels have decided to closed their doors. The Sandals Group, noting global travel warnings and carrier cancellations, has decided to close all its resorts during the period March 30 – May 15.

Additionally, Royalton Antigua announced its temporary closure, effective March 25th. In fact, sources indicate that more than 100 of the resort’s workers were laid-off this past Friday.

Elite Island Resorts Group has stated that although they have no reported incidences of coronavirus, they too will be closing selected properties temporarily due to the ongoing travel restrictions in place globally.

The closures include The Verandah Resort & Spa and Pineapple Beach Club which will close as of April 1 until further notice. From 15th. April 2020, Galley Bay Resort & Spa will be temporarily closed until further notice.