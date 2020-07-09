Shenseea’s Mother Laid To Rest In Private Ceremony

By Claudine Baugh, Dancehall Mag,

Family and friends of Dancehall artiste Shenseea came out in all black yesterday to pay their finals respects as her mother Castilyn Eleanor Williams was laid to rest.

The singer’s mother passed away suddenly on Thursday June 25th a short time after being admitted in the hospital for a mild stroke and subsequent heart attack.

The private ceremony had a small gathering but several celebrity friends of Shenseea were spotted throughout the church. Of course close friend and manager Romeich Major was in attendance as well as her label mates Ding Dong and Teejay the Up Top Boss.

Tarrus Riley did a touching tribute as he sang Remember Me while drumming his guitar. Romain Virgo also delivered a soulful interpretation of the song You Are The Potter And I Am The Clay. Other recognizable faces were music producer Rvssian, Bishop Escobar, and her best friend Ashley.

Shenseea was front and center to a give an eloquent eulogy for her mother, having missed the chance to say a few things to her before she passed, the singer took the opportunity then to do so as well.

In speaking about Castilyn, her daughter said she was a humanitarian that would always lend a helping hand to even people she didn’t know.

The outpouring of condolences and support for the ShengYeng princess continues on social media, even more from her industry family including Spice, Konshens, Ce’Cile, Jah Vinci and Kemar Highcon.

Shenseea is yet to make any posts of her own and perhaps there might not be any. The singer is completely devastated over her mother’s passing, she has said that her mother was a half of her heart; her son Rajeiro holds the other.

They were extremely close and likewise, her son was inseparable from his grandmother. “They were really close, and she spoil him rotten,” Shenseea said.

The Dancehall star says the best thing anyone can do for her right now is to pray for her and her son Raj.

Main photo: Shenseea with loved ones at her mother’s funeral