Similarities between Liburd’s challenge & 1979

Basseterre, Monday, 8th June, 2020, (MyVue News.com) – The General Election of June 5th in St. Kitts & Nevis is over, but there could be one result that will remain ‘unsettled’, even though a winner has been formally declared for that seat in the country’s National Assembly.

Candidate for the Peoples Action Movement, (PAM), Ian Patches Liburd, who ran against Dr. Geoffrey Hanley of the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party, for the East Basseterre, or Constituency Number 1 seat, has announced his intention to challenge the results in the High Court.

When the results were finally made known on Saturday afternoon, 6th June, it was Hanley who was returned as the winner, by a moderate total of 24 votes.

Supervisor of Elections, Elvin Bailey reported that Hanley received 1,658 votes and Liburd secured, 1,634.

From the 6,002 registered voters, only 3,380 exercised their franchise. Many on the list would have included those living overseas and a few “trapped” outside, due to the Coronavirus. But there were some who simply stayed home.

Five years ago, in 2015, Liburd, a newcomer at the time, just as Hanley is in 2020, was successful over Dr. Asim Martin, by only 4 votes.

Therefore, heading into the 2020 poll it was always known that East Basseterre was going to be a highly competitive race.

Liburd said that he has been advised that there were some 98 ballots that were rejected and another 6 that were considered spoilt.

A spoilt ballot occurs when on polling day, a voter may have made a mistake and returns the ballot paper to the Presiding Officer, who would then issue a new one.

The spoilt ballot does not enter the ballot box, but should be placed in a separate envelope or container for consideration later, if required.

On the other hand, a rejected ballot is not known until after the voting process is over and the ballots are being counted.

Rejected ballots are usually claimed if the voter failed to place a neat X inside the box and not touching the edges. They include those where the voter may have also written the name of someone who is not an official candidate or if they, (voter), wrote something other than an X.

However, what matters, some court cases have shown, is what was the intention of the voter, even if their penmanship was not as required.

Put another way, a spoilt ballot is never placed in the box on polling day, while a rejected ballot is only discovered during the counting, because it was placed in the box.

However, many use the names interchangeably, and sometimes say spoilt, when they really mean rejected.

Taking the matter to Court therefore suggests that Liburd is confident that a significant number of those ballots were intended for him.

Speaking in a recent interview, well known Barbadian pollster, Peter Wickham, weighed in on the issue.

For Wickham, the unusually high number of “spoilt” votes is concerning.

Wickham, who has conducted numerous polls in St. Kitts & Nevis, explained his argument by stating, “Ninety six (96), spoilt votes in any constituency is high. It was the highest number of spoilt votes in the constituencies in St. Kitts & Nevis.”

The tally as stated above is actually 98.

He continued, “The reality of the situation was that, on average, either one or less than 1% of the votes in every constituency was spoilt. In this case, 3% of the votes in that constituency were spoilt. Its a 610% increase on last election. I think that that is unrealistic and suggests to me that his loss may not very well be a reflection of only his weaknesses, but also a reflection of the fact that maybe there is too great an adherence to this idea of the way in which one should vote.”

What Wickham meant was that it is not unheard of in St. Kitts and Nevis that people sometimes place a bigger X than required in the space on the ballot paper, and this causes the X to touch the edges and is deemed a rejected vote.

But the conventional wisdom in the Caribbean is that once the person clearly indicates their intention, (for whom they are voting), then the ballot should not be rejected, he intimated.

However, the public is not aware of the exact nature of the 98 rejected ballots and should therefore not make conclusions void of the evidence of what pertains with those ballots in question.

Hanley meantime has had his victory motorcade with supporters and has been enjoying his new status, as a Member of Parliament Elect.

This dilemma gives cause for reflection on the 1979 Bye-election in Central Basseterre, between Labour’s Anthony Ribeiro and PAM’s Dr. Kennedy Simmonds.

At the end of the polling day, on 25th January, 1979, Ribeiro was declared winner by 13 votes. Simmonds was said to have received 1034, to Ribeiro’s 1047.

But there was one problem.

PAM and Simmonds argued that something was not right with the high number of ballots deemed rejected, which was 99, (which is just 1 more than the current case between Hanley and Liburd). They felt that most of those were “intended” for Simmonds.

Simmonds Petitioned the Court for scrutiny of the 99 rejected votes, and for a recount. The judge ordered the Supervisor of Elections to produce the ballot papers.

This in itself exposed further matters.

The judge said that it was observed that the ballots cast for each candidate and the rejected ballots, were not put away in sealed envelopes as required by the Elections Ordinance, but they were in fact separately bundled and bound by rubber bands.

He then examined each ballot from each of the nine boxes used by voters on Election Day to cast their votes.

All this was done in open Court for the scrutiny of the public.

At the end of the recount, the High Court Judge found that Simmonds had received 1092 votes, and not 1034, as previously determined by the Supervisor of Elections, and that Ribeiro amassed 1070, and not 1047.

This therefore meant that Simmonds had won the election by 22 votes.

He declared that Ribeiro was not duly elected and that the Petitioner, Simmonds, ought to have been returned.

The Governor at the time, Sir Probyn Inniss, was advised of the decision, but Simmonds was never sworn in as a Member of the House of Assembly, as it was called then. No Assembly meeting was held for the rest of the year.

By the next year, in February, 1980, when early General Elections were called, Simmonds’ PAM won the same Central Basseterre, and two others and went on to form a coalition Government with Sim Daniel’s Nevis Reformation Party, NRP.

They remained in power for 15 years.

Therefore, when the matter between Liburd and Hanley gets it day in the High Court, this case between Ribeiro and Simmonds will be used extensively by lawyers from both sides.

Ribeiro had appealed the High Court’s ruling, but was not successful in getting the decision overturned.

One key feature in the argument raised in the appeal by Ribeiro was that the Returning Officer ought to have been joined as a Respondent in the matter.

Liburd is reported to have said that he has already engaged his lawyers to examine the situation and to take the appropriate legal actions.

However, it is not known when the case would be brought to trial.

Photo: Ian Patches Liburd