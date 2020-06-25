Simmons banks on Blackwood to improve his batting game

By Sanjay Myers, Jamaica Observer,

WEST INDIES Head Coach Phil Simmons says batsman Jermaine Blackwood will have a meaningful impact in Test cricket if he is able to replicate the disciplined approach that brought him tremendous success during last season’s domestic championship.

Blackwood, the usually aggressive middle-order batsman, restrained his instincts throughout the four-day tournament to amass 768 runs in 15 innings at an averaging of 51.20. He hit a monumental, first-class career-best 248, plus six half-centuries.

“I think Jermaine went back to regional cricket and worked on his game, worked on how he wanted to score hundreds, [and] he scored a double hundred in the tournament,” Simmons said during Monday’s virtual press conference.

“Once he continues to work on his game just as he played in the domestic series at home then he will be successful at this level. It’s all about the shot selection for him because he has most of the shots,” the coach added.

The Caribbean side is currently based in Manchester, England, ahead of the historic three-Test series versus the hosts.

Blackwood has played 28 Tests with modest success, averaging 30.26 with one century to his name. Outside of an appearance as a concussion substitute in 2019 — in which he made 38 from his lone chance to bat — the Jamaican has not played a Test match since 2017.

He is a strong candidate for a place in the 11 for the first Test against England, which is slated to begin July 8 at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

West Indies, under Captain Jason Holder, are defending the Wisden Trophy after surprising the Englishmen 2-1 in the Caribbean last year.

The tour to England was originally scheduled to run from May to June, but was postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. In the United Kingdom, the virus — which causes the COVID-19 disease — has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths.

All matches are to be played behind closed doors in cricket’s first-ever biosecure Test series. Biosecure measures are designed to reduce the risk of transmission of infectious diseases.

The West Indies contingent, which arrived in England on June 9, comprises 25 players to allow for internal preparation matches and to ensure replacements are readily available in case of injury or sickness.

After a three-day warm-up game, which began Tuesday at Old Trafford in Manchester, the touring side is scheduled to engage in a four-day contest at the same venue, starting June 29.

Trinidadian Darren Bravo and the Guyanese pair of Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul opted out of selection because of virus concerns. Batsmen Bravo and Hetmyer would have been contenders to make the 11 for the first Test.

Simmons said he is unsure whether pacer Holder or wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich — both capable batsmen — will be promoted up the order, but noted that all the batting candidates have looked the part in training.

“The three-day game and four-day game will help us to decide how we structure the batting from that point of view. There [are] possibilities in different directions. Jason could bat six, [and] Dowrich could bat six.

“The batters have looked really well. The work that they have put in over the last couple of weeks, it has shown,” the West Indies coach told reporters.

The second and third Test matches are booked for Old Trafford, starting on July 16 and 24, respectively. Both Test venues have hotels on site.

Players from both teams are required to avoid members of the public and to follow physical distancing guidelines while on tour.

England, who have not lost at home to West Indies since 1988, start the series as favourites.

Main photo: Jamaica and West Indies batsman Jermaine Blackwood