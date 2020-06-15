Sint Maarten has zero active COVID-19 cases

By The Daily Herald,

PHILIPSBURG–After an uphill battle to mitigate the spread of the highly infectious coronavirus COVID-19, Dutch St. Maarten currently has zero active cases, as no new cases have been recorded and the last case on record is now cured.

Two patients were admitted to the facilities at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) last week. One was a suspected case who has since tested negative and the other was a patient admitted to the Medical Pavilion who previously had been admitted for COVID-19 but is now considered cured and non-infectious, and is no longer at the Medical Pavilion.

Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs told The Daily Herald Sunday night that SMMC had updated authorities in an email on June 11 that the last case was recovered and she said the country has not had any new confirmed cases since then.

In an invited comment on St. Maarten’s COVID-19-free status, Jacobs said: “I believe the people of St. Maarten are more aware of the dangers of this virus and should continue to guard themselves and their families by continuing to practise proper social distancing as much as possible out in public. As we slowly reopen to persons returning home, and the risk that poses, we must remain vigilant to minimise our risk of infection on the island, seeing our limited resources.”

She said the government will continue to be proactive in protecting the people of St. Maarten.

“The inspectors of the various ministries will be checking to ensure that protocols are being upheld. I trust that all businesses and entities serving the public will be 100 per cent compliant in ensuring safety and health of their employees and clients at all times, or risk being shut down,” said Jacobs.