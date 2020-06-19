Sir Ian Holm: Lord of the Rings and Alien star dies aged 88

By BBC,

Stage and film actor Sir Ian Holm, who played Bilbo Baggins in The Lord of the Rings films, has died aged 88.

Sir Ian, Oscar-nominated as Olympic running coach Sam Mussabini in Chariots of Fire, also played the android Ash in 1979’s Alien.

“It is with great sadness we can confirm that the actor Sir Ian Holm CBE passed away this morning at the age of 88,” his agent said in a statement.

“He died peacefully in hospital with his family and carer,” he added.

His illness was Parkinson’s-related, his agent confirmed.

Holm, who also played Dr Willis in The Madness of King George, was classically trained and put in memorable performances in numerous plays.

The National Theatre remembered him as an “extraordinary actor” whose performance as King Lear in 1997 created “wonderful memories”.

Samuel West, whose father Timothy played Gloucester in the production, recalled on Twitter that the older cast members were all asked to grow beards.

When they came together for a read-through, he remembered, “[director] Richard Eyre said it looked like a garden gnome convention”.

Sir Ian originated the role of Lenny in Harold Pinter’s The Homecoming in 1965, reprising his performance on film eight years later.

Holm starred with Judi Dench in a RSC production of Chekhov’s The Cherry Orchard

However, his stage career was cut short after he developed acute stage fright during a production of The Iceman Cometh in 1976.

He went on to work primarily in film, thanks to roles in such high-profile movies as The Fifth Element and the Lord of the Rings series.

It was 1981’s Chariots of Fire that saw him receive his best supporting actor Oscar nomination.

The same film won him a Bafta, as did his supporting performance in The Bofors Gun in 1968.

Sir Ian played Bilbo in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings films, having played Frodo Baggins for BBC radio in 1981.

Diminutive in stature, he was similarly well-cast as Pod in 1992 children’s series The Borrowers.

“I’m never the same twice,” he told the Los Angeles Times in 2000, “and I’m not a movie star-type, so people don’t demand that I’m always the same.”

He received a knighthood in 1998 for his contribution to drama following the CBE he received in 1989.

Comedian Eddie Izzard remembered Sir Ian as “a wonderful actor”, adding: “It’s so sad to see him go.”

Director Edgar Wright also paid tribute, calling him “a genius actor who brought considerable presence to parts funny, heartbreaking and terrifying”.

“What an actor,” tweeted League of Gentleman star Reece Shearsmith. “A lifetime of incredible performances.”

Peep Show star Robert Webb was among many others to express respect for “a splendid actor” who “could be very funny too”.

Photo: The actor, pictured last year, began his career in the theatre (PA Media)