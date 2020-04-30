Sir Kennedy praises government and front-line workers, while urging vigilance against COVID-19

By SKNIS,

St. Kitts and Nevis’ only living National Hero, Dr. the Right Excellent and the Right Honourable Sir Kennedy A. Simmonds, has issued a statement praising the efforts of the government and front-line workers in the war against COVID-19, while urging residents to remain vigilant against the deadly pandemic.

In a statement read at the National Emergency Operations Centre Daily Briefing on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, Sir Kennedy noted the significant challenges that the coronavirus has posed for people all around the world. He praised the measures taken by the government to flatten the curve of the virus.

“I am thankful for the proactive leadership of the Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, and his Cabinet for their early and decisive action to protect all of us in the federation,” Sir Kennedy wrote.

Commendation was also expressed for the tireless efforts of Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws, Medical Chief of Staff of the Joseph N. France General Hospital, Dr. Cameron Wilkinson, and Chair of the National COVID-19 Task Force, Abdias Samuel, as well as for the security forces, health care professionals and support staff, EMTs, committee members, volunteers, essential workers and all others on the frontlines.

“We owe them all a tremendous debt of gratitude,” the federation’s first prime minister stated.

Sir Kennedy, however, cautioned that the success to date to curb the coronavirus might have created a false sense of security among residents.

“This is not the time to let down our guard,” he said. “It only needs one symptomless person with the virus to escape our vigilance, and before you know it our last state can be worse than the first,”

The national hero encouraged everyone to pay attention to the safety protocols of practising proper hand hygiene, maintaining social distancing, wearing face masks in public, and abiding by the curfew regulations. He also strongly urged persons not to stigmatize persons who may have been impacted by the virus or in quarantine.

Sir Kennedy added, “Remember we are all in this together and in the spirit of patriotism, let us all continue to put our country above self.”