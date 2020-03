The General Public in St. Kitts & Nevis is hereby notified that National Hero and First Prime Minister Sir Kennedy Simmonds, will be signing copies of his autobiography, this Friday, 13th March, 2020, at the Old Treasury Apron at 3:30pm.

All persons who bought books and are interested in having them autographed, are invited to attend.

Please note that the book, “The Making of a National Hero”, will also be on sale.