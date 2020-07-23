Sir Kennedy’s light could not be kept hidden-says Deputy PM

By Staff Reporter, (MyVue News.com)

Basseterre, Tuesday, 23rd 2020 (MyVue News.com)- Deputy Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Shawn Richards, praised the St. Christopher National Trust on Wednesday, for its decision to feature a special exhibition, highlighting the life and work of National Hero, Dr. Sir Kennedy Simmonds.

He also encouraged parents and teachers to take their children to view the exhibit during its six month display, because it will be a “tremendously enlightening and rewarding experience.”

While outlining some of the major areas of development credited to Simmonds during his 15 years in government, Richards also shared his discomfort about how the first Prime Minister was treated, once he left office.

“It really disturbs me that for almost two decades (1995 to 2015) there was a deliberate agenda to deny and discredit the contributions of our nation’s first Prime Minister – the man on whose shoulders the modern St. Kitts and Nevis continues to be built!”

He asked, “How unpatriotic can people be to try to hide and erase from our nation’s records the sterling contribution of the humble yet powerful, quiet yet dynamic, unassuming yet purposefully and diligently potent leader of this beloved Federation?”

“Nonetheless, Sir Kennedy’s light could not be kept hidden despite the best efforts,” concluded Richards.

He said, Sir Kennedy was wholeheartedly committed to the enhancement of life and work for all the people and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis and it was under his leadership that many of our current national programmes commenced.

Simmonds, who was the fifth named national hero, lived a life said Richards, that “…epitomizes selflessness, forgiveness, resilience and commitment to purpose.”

These, he added, are pillars of our nation’s development throughout the years and these themes must continue to be featured in the decisions, actions, and practices of our people and government.

Service to the people was such a cross-cutting theme of Sir Kennedy’s life and legacy, said the Deputy Prime Minister, that it undergirded every decision that he made.

“He is a gentleman whose contributions to national development have not received deserving national recognition because of the petty, selfish and uncivil attempts by some immature political figures who tried to obliterate over 15 years of national development, the period 1980 to 1995, when Sir Kennedy marshalled our small nation to positions of regional and international acclaim,” stated Richards.

He said it was not by chance that our nation was adjudged the world’s freest and safest nation more than once during the period of Sir Kennedy’s leadership of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The ceremony was held on Wednesday, 22nd July, 2020, and was also addressed by Sir Kennedy and Governor General, Sir Tapley, who served as Simmonds’ Attorney General.

President of the Trust, Schneidman Warner and its Executive Director, Ryllis Percival, also gave remarks.

Amongst the invited guests were Prime Minister, Dr. Timothy Harris and other dignitaries, executives of the National Trust, family and friends.

Main photo: L-R Sir Kennedy Simmonds, Ryllis Percival, Executive Director, National Trust, Deputy Prime Minister, Shawn Richards, holding Democrat Newspaper of 1983, featuring independence of St. Kitts & Nevis (Photo Credit- MyVue News.com)