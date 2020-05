By Barbados Today,

Six people will leave the isolation facility today after receiving their second negative test result for COVID-19.

Their results were included in the 70 test results returned yesterday by the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory. There were no new positive cases.

The number of confirmed cases in Barbados, therefore, remains at 82. Fifty-three people have now recovered and 22 remain in isolation. The laboratory has completed 2699 tests for the viral illness.