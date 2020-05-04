Six-Year-Old Boy Is The Latest Covid-19 Patient

Antigua News Room – The person who tested positive for coronavirus last week is a 6-year-old boy, Prime Minister Gaston Browne has said.

Browne said the boy apparently contracted the disease from his grandmother taking the number of people to test positive for COVID-19 to 25.

The family of the grandmother has been under quarantine for nearly two weeks now and they are expected to be released soon.

Browne said the boy tested positive for the disease because of his closeness to his grandmother.

There are seven active positive cases two of whom remain at the hospital on ventilators.

“We are hoping that they will continue to do well and that at some point they will be taken off the ventilators,” he said.

Three people have died from COVID-19 in Antigua & Barbuda. Browne told radio that the COVID-19 situation “has stabilised and his definitely manageable.”