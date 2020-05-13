SKELEC to conduct meter maintenance in Calypso Bay

By SKELEC,

The St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd. will be conducting meter maintenance in the Calypso Bay area from Friday May 15th to Friday May 22nd, 2020. During this time our advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) technicians will be replacing and installing hardware on the meters.

Customers will experience a short interruption of service for no longer than 10 minutes. The public is advised that this is not a community wide outage, customers will only experience a brief interruption of supply at their individual residences.

This upgrade is necessary for SKELEC to continue to provide safe and reliable service to its customers. We look forward to the kind cooperation and understanding of our customers during this time.