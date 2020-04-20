SKELEC TO OPEN ON MONDAY AND THURSDAY

The St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd. wishes to inform the public that its Main Office, located on Central Street, Basseterre, will be open on Monday 20th April and Thursday 23rd April 2020 from 8:00am- 12:00 pm. During this time customers will be able to make bill payments and visit the customer service department; vendors will also be able to collect cheques.

SKELEC is advising its customers that during the opening hours the company will be adhering to physical distancing guidelines and will only be allowing access to a few customers at a time.

Alternatively, bill payments can be made online by signing up for Ebiz at www.ebiz.skelec.kn or through the St. Kitts Nevis Anguilla National Bank, Republic Bank, and FirstCaribbean Bank portals.

To contact our Customer Service Department customers can call 465-2000 or email customerservice@skelec.kn for enquires and customer support.

The St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd. would like to thank the public for its understanding and support during this time. For more SKELEC updates please visit our Facebook page: SKELEC- St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd or log on to www.skelec.kn