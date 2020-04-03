Skerrit says economic assistance will come; focus now on management and containment

By Dominica News Online,

Prime minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has said that COVID-19 has had a tremendous impact on the economy and productivity is not at the level that it should be.

“The impact of the economy is tremendous and it will certainly be extended for several months to come,” the prime minister said during a special radio programme earlier this week.

Skerrit also stated that the revenue of the state has been severely impaired.

“International trade has dropped dramatically. The hotels are empty, which means no revenue coming from the tourism industry into the treasury and the pocket of our citizens,” he said.

He acknowledged that people whose jobs who have been negatively affected, will be anxious, impacted, however, he urged people not to lose hope.

“We are fighting a war; let us fight this war together,” the prime minister said. “At the end of the day, let us all stand together to ensure that life will be assured; opportunities will be assured for all of us…”

He indicated that his government will come forward with a regime of incentives that will assist the nation in cushioning the impact.

“But everything has to be taken in stages,” the prime minister cautioned. “So our preoccupation now is to keep Dominicans alive and to ensure that the numbers don’t grow.”

The government, he said, is now seeking to manage and contain the spread of the virus in Dominica.