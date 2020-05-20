Skip Marley creates history on Billboard

BY KEVIN JACKSON, Jamaica Observer,

Skip Marley creates history on the Billboard charts this week. His hit single, Slow Down featuring American rhythm and blues singer HER, is number one on the Adult R&B Songs Chart.

This is the first time in its 26-year history that a Jamaican has topped the chart. However, five of Marley’s compatriots have also made this table.

In 2016, when Tessanne Chin was riding high as winner of Season 5 of The Voice, she peaked at number 28 with Love Suicide.

Twenty years earlier, That Girl by Maxi Priest featuring Shaggy stalled at number 37, while the previous year, Shabba Ranks reached number 37 with Let’s Get it On.

Singer Diana King hit number 20 in 1995 with the gold-selling single Shy Guy.

Slow Down is making major moves on other Billboard charts. It rises from number 14 to 11 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay Chart, the highest position for any Jamaican artiste since Sean Paul and Keyshia Cole’s When You Gonna (Give it Up to Me) reached number five in August 2006.

On the Hot R&B Songs Chart, Slow Down slips from number 11 to 12 while inching up from number 27 to 26 on Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop. On the Rhythmic Songs Chart, it dips from number 14 to 19.

Skip’s mother, Cedella Marley, was a member of sibling group Ziggy Marley and The Melody Makers, which won three Best Reggae Album Grammy Awards. They are the only Jamaican act to reach number one on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart which they accomplished in 1988 with Tumblin Down.

Over on the sales-driven Current Reggae Albums Chart, which is available via subscription to Nielsen Music, World on Fire by Stick Figure is still the top- selling title. It sold an additional 236 copies to bring its total to 21, 789.

St James-based singer Golden Voice débuts at number two, selling 184 copies of The Hidden Treasure,a six-song EP released in March by Legendary Promotion Inc.

Ways of The World by Movement slips to number three with another 70 copies sold for a tally of 6,711, while Welcome to Treasure Island by JC and The Reggae Starzz rises four places to number four with 68 copies.

Koffee’s Rapture EP is up to number five, having sold 5,619 copies to date, and 6 Love by Rohan Da Great moves up to number six.

Local Motion by Pepper falls to number seven; Mass Manipulation by Steel Pulse is up eight places to number eight, while Headlines by Unified Highway falls to number nine.

Hybrid by Collie Buddz rises to number 10, while Puerto Rican singer/songwriter Mellodose débuts at number 11 with We Come Back, a five-song EP.

Photo: Skip Marley