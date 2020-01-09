SKN becoming a world-class destination

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, January 08, 2020 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – The astute management of the country under the leadership of the Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris-led Team Unity administration was recently highlighted in the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) report released on Friday, 13th December, 2019.

The report highlighted, among other things, that St. Kitts and Nevis has the lowest central government Gross Public Debt to GDP ratio at 39.1 percent in the region, the lowest gross external debt in the region, as well as the highest fiscal balance as a percentage of GDP at positive 9.2 percent.

“Under Team Unity, the smallest independent country in the Western Hemisphere defies limits and makes a big impression,” said Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris when he addressed hundreds of guests at his fifth annual New Year’s Gala on Saturday, January 04.

Prime Minister Harris said this “world-class management” by the Team Unity Government has translated into St. Kitts and Nevis becoming a world-class destination.

He reminded those in attendance that the Federation was named the “The Cruise Destination of the Year” by Caribbean Journal’s Caribbean Travel Awards 2020, while the World Travel and Tourism Council presented St. Kitts and Nevis with “The Destination Stewardship Award” at a ceremony held in Spain last year.

“Such achievements and accolades send a clear message to investors across the world that the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis is not only open for business, but we are also moving in the right direction on the path to becoming the economic hub of the Caribbean region in the future,” said Prime Minister Harris.

St. Kitts and Nevis welcomed a million cruise passengers for the first time during the 2017-18 cruise season. This historic feat was repeated during the 2018-2019 season, and tourism officials are optimistic that Federation will again eclipse the million cruise passenger mark for the 2019-20 cruise season.