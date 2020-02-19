SKN continues to maintain its number one status in region

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 18, 2020 (SKNIS): The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis continues to maintain its premier status in the region, said Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris during a church service on Sunday, February 16, in celebration of the Government of National Unity’s fifth anniversary in office.

“As we look at our country now, we are number one in a number of important indicators. Our country is growing year after year thanks be to God. Our fiscal house is the strongest in the region, thanks be to God. Rule of Law according to the World Justice Project, we are number one in the OECS ahead of all others and our small country is advancing in modernity in terms of our performance globally with respect to Information and Communication Technologies,” said Prime Minister Harris. “We have a lot which we certainly can be pleased and for this, we give all the glory to our merciful God.”

In delivering remarks at the Rivers of Living Water Christian Centre, Prime Minister Harris said that his administration prides itself on ensuring that the people of the Federation are empowered.

“Our people certainly have more opportunities to reach their full potential. The largest budgetary support ever given in the history to our students to take up their studies abroad and online, given under this administration because education is power and empowers people to do well,” he said. “There is research which reflects that when people value education they make a positive impact upon nation building.”

Dr. Harris used the occasion to acknowledge Members of Cabinet in attendance and thanked them for their excellent service to the people. He noted that the Team Unity Administration has achieved a lot in its first term in office.

“We have accomplished many things as a team. A team of individuals across different political parties who came together in the interest of advancing a better and safer future for St. Kitts and Nevis,” said the prime minister. “It is our fifth anniversary in Government, and it has been a journey, a journey of high and low points but through it all, I can say I personally have come to trust in God. We gather today to give thanks for the blessings bestowed upon our Federation.”

PM Harris reiterated that the citizens and residents of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis have much to be thankful for and he pledged that members of the government will continue to give dedicated service to maintaining the country’s premier status on the global stage.