SKN Entrepreneur Launches Country’s First Event-listing App: Conch Shell

Endeavouring to answer the popular question ‘Wey de lime deh?’, Conch Shell is the newest and only event-detailing mobile application in St. Kitts and Nevis that aims to provide added levels of convenience to our lives.

After years of contemplation, this distinctive app and the accompanying website was launched on July 1st 2020 by entrepreneur, Ms. Merv-Ann Thompson.

If you’ve ever wanted to find all the events happening in SKN with just one click, Conch Shell was made for you. From religious events to school events; theatrical performances to sporting activities; from fetes to fitness, Conch Shell is your very own local directory for all events, even the virtual ones. You’ll never miss a beat, especially if you opt to use our built-in reminder feature.

Why the name, one might ask. Conch shell blowing is quite common to the Caribbean. To our many peoples, the sound of the conch shell signals a call to attention. Still evident throughout island communities, the conch shell is blown by fisher folk to signal the readiness of their catch for sale. Villagers would then gather to purchase seafood from the back of a truck or directly from a fishing boat freshly hauled up a bay shore.

True to the symbolism, Conch Shell ‘blows’ information to its users and is set to become an all-inclusive event hub in SKN. By utilising the app, organizers and promoters can exceed their usual maximum reach and expand their target audiences. The app and the accompanying website create a world just for the promotion of events — no distractions.

The conceptualization of Conch Shell also considers our invaluable tourism industry. With St. Kitts-Nevis ranked as a marquee port, this app opens the doorway for tourists to have an idea of what will be occurring on island during their stay. The possibilities are endless!

Conch Shell is available for download in Google’s Play Store and Apple’s App Store.

Whether you’re a resident or a visitor, you’ll be able to “Find what’s happening here.” …And if it’s not here, it’s probably not happening.

Main photo: Ms. Merv-Ann Thompson.