SKN growth rate outshines other countries in region

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 20, 2019 (SKNIS): St. Kitts and Nevis is projected to have a growth rate of 3.5 percent in 2020, says the Deputy Prime Minister, the Honourable Shawn Richards during the Budget 2020 debate on December 19, 2019.

“It says globally, the growth rate is expected to be 3.4 percent and the average for Latin America and the Caribbean is expected to be 1.8 percent,” said the Deputy Prime Minister.

Deputy Prime Minister Richards said that “St. Kitts and Nevis is expected to be at the same 3.5 percent Mr. Speaker, again above the global average and above the average Mr. Speaker for Latin America and the Caribbean.”

“When you look at the other Caribbean islands and you make the necessary comparisons Mr. Speaker, again we are performing better than them,” said the Deputy Prime Minister Richards

In 2019, St. Kitts and Nevis’ expected growth rate was recorded at 3.5 percent as well, which is higher than most Caribbean countries with the exception being Antigua and Barbuda, which was recorded at 4.0 percent.