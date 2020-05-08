SKNBS has calibrated a number of temperature guns being used at health care institutions and businesses

By SKNIS,

Director of the St. Kitts and Nevis Bureau of Standards, Stuart LaPlace, while appearing on the May 06 National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing, stated that the bureau has calibrated a number of temperature guns being used at health care institutions and businesses.

Alternatively referred to as an infrared thermometer, a temperature gun is a device that measures the temperature of whatever the gun is pointed at.

“With respect to thermometers we have looked at quite a few of them across various institutions, the police, the health centres, private sectors,” he said. “We have done the basic calibration on all of them that we would have seen.”

Mr. Laplace said that the emission strengths have been set for human contact.

“We had the emission strengths set to the appropriate levels for contact for human skin so to speak because these thermometers are basically used generally for a range of purposes. So, we would have set them specifically to be applied directly for the intent to catch the temperature from distance on a human being,” he said.