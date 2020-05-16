Slow and steady as St. Kitts-Nevis government mulls resumption of sporting activities

By SKNIS,

The Federal Ministry of Sports in St. Kitts and Nevis is engaging officials at the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) to chart a pathway for a phased approach to the resumption of sports and recreation in communities across the twin-island federation.

Major sporting and recreational activities were cancelled or postponed a few months ago due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sports, Daryll Lloyd, said that the safety of athletes, recreational lovers and the wider community is paramount. As such, he noted that the recruitment of doctors, trainers, sports association/organization representatives, local Olympic committee officials, and other key stakeholders has begun. Their input will help shape this stepwise process.

“Our facilities will be assessed, and actions taken to minimize risk to those who are participating in recreational or sporting activities,” Mr Lloyd stated.

Sanitizing procedures will be strictly enforced at facilities mandating athletes, officials and sports enthusiasts to practise proper hand hygiene. Persons exercising during private or communal workout sessions will also have to follow these protocols.

Additionally, the contact numbers of various coaches will be made available to the public for persons to organize controlled sessions with the assistance of a particular coach.

“We are aware that … a healthy body is critically important to fighting this COVID-19, and so the Ministry of Sports will partner with coaches and other trained persons within the community to provide simple activities for individuals in the community,” the permanent secretary said.

Persons staying indoors can log on to the St. Kitts Department of Sport Facebook Page to access instructional workout videos. The sessions were produced in partnership with the St. Kitts-Nevis Athletics.

Photo: MR. DARYLL LLOYD, PERMANENT SECRETARY IN MINISTRY OF YOUTH, SPORTS AND CULTURE