Slow increase in coronavirus cases

During the April 11 National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing, Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws, stated that St. Kitts and Nevis is experiencing a slow increase in the number of confirmed cases and that efforts are being made to flatten the curve.

“We are fighting against a highly contagious virus,” she said. “This battle was described as World War III. We are fighting for our lives. This requires an all of society response.”

Dr. Laws used the forum to remind citizens and residents of their role and personal responsibility during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We want you to continue the hand hygiene practices,” she said. “For example, washing your hands after touching commonly touched surfaces and keep your hands out of your face. We want you to wear a face mask when in public spaces and very importantly we want you to continue to boost your own immune system by getting adequate rest, drinking enough water, choosing health food options like fruits and vegetables, which are essential food items at this time.”

The chief medical officer added that persons should focus on buying fruits and vegetables when they are given an opportunity to go to the supermarket.

She encouraged persons to take vitamins and supplements as recommended by a physician and/or pharmacist.

She added that persons need to protect themselves, be supportive of others, and stay connected to friends and loved ones through social media.

Dr. Laws stated that persons should always adhere to the social and physical distancing recommendations by maintaining a minimum of six feet between themselves and others.

As of April 11, 2020, 205 persons have been tested with 12 confirmed positive, 150 confirmed negative, and 43 results pending with zero deaths. There are currently 29 persons quarantined in a government facility, while 133 persons are quarantined at home. Twelve persons remain in isolation. To date, 522 persons have been released from quarantine.

Source: SKNIS