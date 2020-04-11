SMALL SACRIFICES NOW WILL HELP SAVE LIVES LATER, PM HARRIS TELLS NATION

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, April 11, 2020 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, is urging citizens and residents to view the restrictions currently in place in St. Kitts and Nevis, as part of the State of Emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as just small sacrifices we must all make to save lives.



The sacrifices to which the prime minister was alluding to include the week-long 24-hour curfew implemented to ensure social and physical distancing at this time to further contain the transmission of the virus from one human to another, as well as the zoning restrictions put in place on days of partial curfew for shopping and essential businesses.



“I hope for all of us that we will see these sacrifices that we are making as a very small price we are paying for future freedom and indeed to add many years to our lives,” Prime Minister Harris said when he addressed listeners to WINNFM 98.9’s Inside the News Programme today, Saturday, April 11.



Commenting on the shelter in place regulation, which is for citizens and residents to stay at home, the honourable prime minister urged persons to care for each other, “in particular the elderly and of course the young, [and to] check on our neighbours and make sure as much as possible we safeguard our households.”



As it relates to the restrictions on large gatherings, particular for the purpose of worship, Prime Minister Harris indicated that “our faith also teaches us that we can be together in spirit and prayer, even if we are physically apart.”



In this regard, Dr. Harris commended the leadership of several faith-based organizations such as the St. Kitts Evangelical Association and the St. Kitts Christian Council for the leadership and strong cooperation in the war on COVID-19.



“The proactive stance of several of our churches very early on have basically helped us to avoid some of the challenges we have seen between the church and state being played out in Jamaica and in Antigua closer by,” Prime Minister Harris added.