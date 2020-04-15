Small shop owners replenishing shelves

By SKNIS,

Small shop owners will continue to receive permission from the Commissioner of Police to replenish their shelves in preparation for partial curfew.

This was stated by Superintendent Cromwell Henry of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force during his presentation at the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing for April 14.

He said, “The exceptions were given by the Commissioner of Police for small shops and supermarkets around the island to replenish their shelves either by going to the wholesalers or having the delivery vans by the wholesalers deliver supplies to them.”

“The wholesalers were also allowed to operate for the purpose of supplying small retailers only,”he said.

This exemption is valid for Tuesday 14th to Wednesday 15th of April in preparation for the partial curfew days on Thursday 16th and Friday 17th of April.