Social Security makes it easier to apply for COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund

(SKNIS): The St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board has made it easier for applicants to sign up online for the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund.

Previously, persons would have to visit www.socialsecurity.kn/covid to download the form, fill it out and submit via email to the Department of Labour or Social Security. However, the online form is now built into the Social Security website, so there is no need to download a form. When completed, the information is sent directly for processing and applicants receive a notification alert.

Hard copies of the application form can also be collected from the Social Security Offices in St. Kitts and in Nevis. Workers should place the completed forms in the drop boxes of the two agencies, while registered self-employed persons should utilize the Social Security drop box.

Employers must submit the names of employees who have been laid off, employed with reduced hours or were made redundant due to the fallout from COVID-19. Employees must provide the completed claim form, along with proof of employment, a letter from employer and payslip to show reduced hours. Earnings must be less than $1,000 per month.

Kamilah Lawrence, Public Relations Manager at the St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board, noted that it was important to submit the correct information, particularly bank account details as changes after submission are not possible.

“Contact your bank to verify your account information to avoid further delay and charges,” she stated, at the May 02, 2020, National Emergency Operations Centre COVID-19 Daily Briefing.

Another area of concern mentioned was multiple submissions of the same application.

“This can hamper the process and cause many delays,” Ms Lawrence said.

The sum of up to $1,000 will be disbursed in April, May and June in the first instance.

For more information, individuals were encouraged to telephone Social Security at 465-2535 or 667-2535 or the Labour Department at 662-2075. Email enquiries should be sent to covid19fund@socialsecurity.kn or dolcovid19fund@gmail.com,