Socrates crowned new Senior Calypso King

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Monday, 30th December, 2019, (MyVueNews.com) – After a self-imposed hiatus from the calypso arena, Sylvester Hodge, returned on Sunday night, (29th December, 2019), to dethrone (then) reigning Senior Monarch, Miss Independent, to once again capture the monarchy from a field of eight.

The competition, which was held at the Sugar Mill, Warner Park, St. Kitts, attracted a field that included four calypsonians who had previously held the title, (Socrates, Miss Independent, Craig and Astro).

But in the end, it was the veteran, King Socrates, who emerged as winner, solidly defeating his nearest rival, King Astro. Socrates, amassed a total of 825 points, compared to only 754 picked up by Astro, (a 71 points difference).

Taking the Second Runner slot was former monarch, King Craig, on 736 points, while Queen Diva, gained some 728 points for her Third Runner-up slot.

Since the Elimination and Semi-Finals stages, Socrates had demonstrated that he was on his way back to a possible victory. He led all other calypsonians during those preliminary rounds.

His hit songs for this year were No More Rat-ta tat tat and Hate Them, Shun Them, Fear Them.

In an exclusive interview on Monday with MyVueNews.com, the newly crowned King, said, that he feels vindicated, especially after not placing in his last set of competitions, before he took a break.

“I feel Vindicated. To have gone from not being placed, and now I have been crowned king. This win is not only for me, but it is for the entire Legends Calypso Tent family,” said the King.

This win makes it seven, (7), for Socrates. The only person to have won more crowns is King Ellie Matt, with 10. It was back in 1988, when Socrates captured his very first victory. One of his popular selections back then was, Killer on the Road.

With his coronation on Sunday night, Socrates became the oldest person in the history of the competition to have won the crown. With a victory margin of 75 points, this too may also be a new record for the widest margin ever in the competition.

Socrates said that he believes that the early release of his songs helped to give him an edge over the other calypsonians. “I started an early campaign with the song “No More Rat ta-tat tat” and it was popular. The song resonates with many persons in the federation who have experienced loss through gun violence. (But), we are no longer a murder capital,” expressed the King.

The king said that the atmosphere on Final Night was right because people were anticipating a good show and were looking to see if he would stop the three peat of Miss Independent.

The turnout for the show last night was much larger than the support received in 2018.