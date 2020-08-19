“Some are keen to see me exit political landscape”

Basseterre, Wednesday, 19th August, 2020, (MyVue News.com) – Opposition Leader in Trinidad & Tobago, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, has made it clear that she is not stepping down, at least not just yet, after her party narrowly lost the 10th August, 2020, General Elections in that country, by 3 seats.

Bissessar herself has addressed the matter, saying, “Some observers have been raising questions about my political future and, some are keen to see me exit the political landscape. This is understandable as I have myself queried whether I should resign. This is not an easy job.”

“I lay no claim to infallibility. I accept full responsibility,” said the former prime minister.

She said that she has consulted with her colleagues, and it is clear that running away is not an option at this point in time.

“I have reflected long and hard and have come to the conclusion that in the immediate future I have a key role to play in helping our country heal and move forward, especially with a group of young new vibrant MPs entering the House of Representatives,” explained the Opposition Leader.

She said that in the election, she invested in the youth of the nation and they have a parliamentary team that is full of young, brilliant and creative minds.

“It is my duty to facilitate the development and transformation that must take place in the UNC with an eye on the future to ensure that the baton for leadership is passed into strong and capable hands at the appropriate time, “added Bissessar.

A defiant or some may say, confident Bissessar, reminded that the members of the UNC elected her overwhelmingly as their Leader three times in the past ten years.

And in the election, she actually delivered a better performance than that of 2015, but still was unable to secure another opportunity to form the government.

In 2015, UNC secured 18 seats while the People’s National Movement, PNM, led by current prime minister, Dr. Keith Rowley, picked up 23. This time around, however, the UNC scored wins in 19 seats while PNM held on to 22. Twenty one (21) seats are needed for a majority and to form the government.

The calls for her removal however, have been ignored, and rebuffed, not only by Bissessar herself, but by some of her parliamentary colleagues.

One of those colleagues, Dr. Roodal Moonilal, said “Our party, the UNC, has a democratic and internal process which determines the office-holders within the party. While I appreciate that emotions are running high and passion also mirrors deep concern, I support those processes and do not agree at all with, or support in any way, those persons from within the party or outside who seek to short-cut and sabotage the process and purpose of our internal elections which are due next year.”

He continued, “I am very sorry to see that some people I consider stalwarts of the party, and who have held high national office because of the party, are calling for changes that would essentially short circuit the democracy to which we are committed at both a party and a national level.”

“Until such a time as our party chooses otherwise, I will remain their faithful champion and servant,” declared Bissesser, who also finally accepted the results of the election, after some 8 days of challenging three of the results in marginal seats.

“After some days of reflection and monitoring of the progress of the election recount process, I am satisfied that the people have spoken and that Dr. Rowley and his party shall form the new Government of Trinidad and Tobago,” said Bissessar, who also congratulated Rowley and his party.

Bissesser served as prime minister from 2010-2015.

Main photo: UNC Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar