Son on the run after allegedly killing father in Mandeville

By Jamaica Observer,

MANDEVILLE, Manchester – A Manchester man accused of fatally chopping his father in the community of New Green on Monday night is being sought by the police.

The deceased has been identified as Pansford Thompson who is believed to be in his 60s.

Reports are that shortly before 9:00 pm, Thompson was attacked and allegedly chopped by his son at their home.

Residents alerted the police and on their arrival the deceased was seen lying in a pool of blood in the driveway of his home with multiple chop wounds to the head and upper body.

The accused fled the scene.

A large crowd gathered at the murder scene as detectives probed the incident.

The body was later removed to the morgue.

This is the first murder to be recorded in the parish since the start of 2020.

Kasey Williams