Special Church Services

The Antioch Baptist Church invites members of the general public to three uplifting services that celebrate the spirit of peace and goodwill associated with the Christmas season, as well as the joy and anticipation accompanying the start of a new year.

On Tuesday, December 24, 2019, the church hosts a special Christmas Eve Service of Carols and Nine Lessons. Service begins at 6 p.m.

Then on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, there will be an exalting Christmas Day Sunrise Service and Celebration of the Lord’s Supper. Service begins at 5:30 a.m.

On Tuesday, December 31, 2019, welcome 2020 with the lively New Year’s Eve Watch Night Service. Service begins at 10:30 p.m.

All events will be held at the Lime Kiln sanctuary next to the NEMA Building. For more information visit www.facebook.com/antiochbaptistchurchskn or telephone 465-2740.