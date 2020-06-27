Sporting and recreational activities allowed under new COVID-19 regulations

By SKNIS,

As further easing of restrictions continues in St. Kitts and Nevis, sporting and recreational activities including basketball, cricket, cycling, football, golf, handball, martial arts, judo, karate, taekwondo, netball, para-athletes sports, softball, table tennis, tennis and volleyball will be allowed according to the 10th edition of the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Regulations under the State of Emergency, which came into operation from 5:00 am on Saturday 27th June, 2020 and will expire at 4:59 am on 25th July, 2020 under SR&O No. 27 of 2020.

Resumption of sports and recreational activities contributes to the health, economic, social and cultural benefits to our society emerging from the COVID-19 environment and therefore a consensus has been arrived at that some sports can be allowed for the next two weeks.

The sporting and recreational activities will be allowed under two levels: A and B.

Under Level A, activities can be conducted by a sole athlete or by pairs where 6 ft can always be maintained between participants. There should be no contact between athletes and or other personnel. Strength and sport-specific training are permitted if no equipment is required or you have access to your own equipment. There should be no sharing of exercise equipment or communal facilities and personal hygiene measures must be applied away from group facilities, hand hygiene regularly during training with hand sanitizers, and also pre- and post-training. There should be no sharing of drink bottles and towels and no one should attend training if unwell.

As it relates to Level B, the activities can be conducted in small groups of not more than 10 athletes and or other personnel in total and with adequate spacing. Some sharing of sporting equipment is permitted such as kicking a football, hitting a tennis ball, use of skipping ropes, weights and mats. There can be non-contact skills training. Accidental contact may occur but no deliberate body contact drills such as wrestling, holding, tackling should take place.

Gymnasiums are allowed to function once the proper procedures are adhered to.

Commercial gyms, yoga, dance and spin classes are permitted if the conditions outlined before are met. Communal facilities can be used after a sport-specific structured risk assessment and mitigation process are undertaken. The use of communal facilities should be minimized with limited numbers of no more than ten persons; hand sanitizers should be used on entry and exit to venues and full body shower with soap before and after training should be done preferably at home. There should be no socializing or group functions. Spectators should be separated from athletes and spectators should maintain social distancing of at least 6 ft and wear masks.

As outlined in SR&O No 27 of 2020, Notwithstanding regulation 10, during a day of limited operation, a person may attend sports training or practice sessions for amateur or other recreational sporting events and (a) all persons shall adhere to social distancing and physical distancing protocol, as far as is reasonably practicable; (b) all persons shall wear a face mask, covering their nose and mouth in accordance with regulation 15, except during the training or practice exercise; (c) all persons shall adhere to the hygiene protocols pursuant to regulation 14 and Schedule II, and (d) all training or practice sessions shall be in accordance with any other conditions or directives given by the COVID-19 Task Force or the Ministry of Sports.