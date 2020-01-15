St Kitts man charged for 2017 murder, allegedly seen leaving victim’s home after killing

By BVI News,

A Kittitian man has been charged for the 2017 murder of Julio Pineda Ceasar.

The 28-year-old accused, Andraes Norford, was ordered remanded when he appeared before the Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

He was not made to plead during his appearance because his matter is indictable and therefore triable before a judge and jury in the High Court.

According to allegations, Norford was identified among three assailants who were seen leaving the deceased man’s home shortly after the murder.

Implicated another murder

Norford, in the meantime, is also on remand at Her Majesty’s Prison for the 2013 murder of Melbourne Francis. It is not immediately clear when he was arrested in relation to that offence.

But commenting on the Norford’s latest arrest, Police Commissioner Michael Matthews said: “We continue to pursue investigations into historic homicides in the territory.”

“This particular matter happened in the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Irma making the investigation more challenging and complex. The investigation has now concluded with the charging of Mr Norford. My thoughts remain with the family and friends of Mr Ceasar,” he added.