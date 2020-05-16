St. Kitts-Nevis bats for Taiwan’s participation in World Health Assembly as shining example of success in health including COVID-19

by SKNIS:

Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Honourable Mark Brantley, said that St. Kitts and Nevis remains committed to advocating for the Republic of China (Taiwan’s) participation as a valued member of the international community and has called for its participation in the World Health Assembly body given its many successes in the health sector including its management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister Brantley commended Taiwan for its role in the COVID-19 fight.

“…This moment is, in fact, propitious in that the 73rd Session of the World Health Assembly will be taking place virtually and that St. Kitts and Nevis continues as we have done in the past to call for the participation of Taiwan in this international body, especially now that it has demonstrated its success at fighting COVID-19,” said Minister Brantley. “We understand that Taiwan and the Taiwan model ought to be on display, ought to be available for the rest of the world at this 73rd Session of the World Health Assembly.”

“This fight against COVID-19 requires, of course, a universal approach and I am very proud of the role that Taiwan has played in this approach as we seek to fight COVID. Taiwan developed what is being referred to as a Taiwan model which I think has been the most successful model that the world has seen. If there is ever a time we can say with conviction that Taiwan can help I think that time is now,” said Minister Brantley.

He noted that Taiwan’s invaluable participation and its significant contributions worldwide should be demonstrated at the upcoming 73rd Session of the World Health Assembly, while reiterating St. Kitts and Nevis’s continued support.

“Ambassador, you can assure your people and the government that we continue to remain resolute in our support of Taiwan and Taiwan’s meaningful participation in the World Health Assembly, in the World Health Organization and in all international organizations,” said Minister Brantley, while delivering remarks at the handing over ceremony of facial masks by His Excellency Tom Lee, Resident Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to St. Kitts and Nevis on Friday, May 15, 2020, at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Headquarters.

The foreign affairs minister reflected on the bond between both countries and noted that “Taiwan and St. Kitts and Nevis share a longstanding relationship that has yielded untold benefits to both countries.”

File Photo: Minister of Foreign Affairs, The Hon. Mark Brantley, at Handing Over Ceremony of 60, 000 face masks from the Republic of China (Taiwan)