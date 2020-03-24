St. Kitts – Nevis closing its borders

Basseterre, St. Kitts, 24thMarch, 2020 (MyVueNews.com)-St. Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister, Timothy Harris, on Tuesday, 24th March, 2020, announced the closure of the borders of the twin island Federation.

He said the borders will be closed from 11:59 pm, on Wednesday, 25th March, 2020 and will remain so, until Tuesday, 7th April, 2020.

Harris, who is also his country’s Minister of National Security, added that special provisions will be made for the arrival of cargo vessels and any medical aircraft, where necessary.

The Prime Minister, was at the time addressing members of the media at a special press conference, on Tuesday, to update citizens about his country’s response to COVID-19.

St. Kitts-Nevis is the only Caribbean country, which to date, has not reported any confirmed cases of the Corona Virus.

During the press conference, the Prime Minister also outlined an economic and financial package, that he said, is designed to help ease the burden of both the corporate sector and private citizens.