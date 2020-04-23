St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force continues to play an active role in the fight against covid-19 in the federation

By SKNIS,
Lieutenant J. Anthony
Comrie, Commander of the St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force (SKNDF), said
that his institution continues to play an active role in the fight
against the COVID-19 Pandemic in the Federation.
“The St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force has been involved against the fight
of the COVID-19 from the inception as a member of the COVID-19 Task
Force and continues on all other teams that have been built out as we
engage this pandemic such as the quarantine monitoring and the
compliance teams,” said Commander Comrie, at the April 22 edition of
the _National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 __Daily__
Briefing_. “We also provide security for COVID-19 patients. The
Infantry stands alongside our sister agency – the police – on the
front-line creating VCPs, patrolling day and night in our communities,
as well as providing security and social distancing measures at the
supermarkets and other places of business on partial lock-down days.”
The SKNDF Commander said that the Coast Guard unit has been very
instrumental to date protecting the Federation’s borders.
“The Coast Guard has also been engaged in the fight by assisting all
other government agencies and essential workers which include
transportation of officials to and from Nevis, as well as transportation
of COVID-19 samples to meet the [Regional Security Service] RSS
Aircraft,” said Lieutenant Comrie. “The unit has also been activated
at sea through increased maritime patrols to protect against the illegal
entrance of vessels and contraband in our territorial waters. We have
also been intercepting vessels requesting to enter the Federation via
our territorial seas and legal ports. This I must admit has kept us busy
since the closure of our borders,” he added.
He noted that “to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 the St.
Kitts-Nevis Defence Force is taking precautions internally to protect
and preserve the health and wellness of its soldiers and sailors,” and
expressed heartfelt thanks to the hardworking men and women of the
SKNDF.
Commander Comrie recognized several individuals who have joined the
SKNDF to assist in the fight against the coronavirus in the Federation.
Such individuals include Marc Williams, Director of Maritime Resources
for “making his department’s vessel available; Nicole Slack-Liburd,
Permanent Secretary of Health in Nevis “for her cooperation, and Mike
Napier, Captain of the MV Freewinds for “their generous donation of
several masks and gloves to the Coast Guard.”
The SKNDF consists of the Regular Corps which includes the Infantry and
Coast Guard, the Reserve Force, the Defence Force Band and the Cadet
Corps. The main duties of the institution are to “protect the
Federation from external aggression and to assist the civil power to
maintain law and order” in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.