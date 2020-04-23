St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force continues to play an active role in the fight against covid-19 in the federation

By SKNIS,

Lieutenant J. Anthony

Comrie, Commander of the St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force (SKNDF), said

that his institution continues to play an active role in the fight

against the COVID-19 Pandemic in the Federation.

“The St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force has been involved against the fight

of the COVID-19 from the inception as a member of the COVID-19 Task

Force and continues on all other teams that have been built out as we

engage this pandemic such as the quarantine monitoring and the

compliance teams,” said Commander Comrie, at the April 22 edition of

the _National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 __Daily__

Briefing_. “We also provide security for COVID-19 patients. The

Infantry stands alongside our sister agency – the police – on the

front-line creating VCPs, patrolling day and night in our communities,

as well as providing security and social distancing measures at the

supermarkets and other places of business on partial lock-down days.”

The SKNDF Commander said that the Coast Guard unit has been very

instrumental to date protecting the Federation’s borders.

“The Coast Guard has also been engaged in the fight by assisting all

other government agencies and essential workers which include

transportation of officials to and from Nevis, as well as transportation

of COVID-19 samples to meet the [Regional Security Service] RSS

Aircraft,” said Lieutenant Comrie. “The unit has also been activated

at sea through increased maritime patrols to protect against the illegal

entrance of vessels and contraband in our territorial waters. We have

also been intercepting vessels requesting to enter the Federation via

our territorial seas and legal ports. This I must admit has kept us busy

since the closure of our borders,” he added.

He noted that “to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 the St.

Kitts-Nevis Defence Force is taking precautions internally to protect

and preserve the health and wellness of its soldiers and sailors,” and

expressed heartfelt thanks to the hardworking men and women of the

SKNDF.

Commander Comrie recognized several individuals who have joined the

SKNDF to assist in the fight against the coronavirus in the Federation.

Such individuals include Marc Williams, Director of Maritime Resources

for “making his department’s vessel available; Nicole Slack-Liburd,

Permanent Secretary of Health in Nevis “for her cooperation, and Mike

Napier, Captain of the MV Freewinds for “their generous donation of

several masks and gloves to the Coast Guard.”

The SKNDF consists of the Regular Corps which includes the Infantry and

Coast Guard, the Reserve Force, the Defence Force Band and the Cadet

Corps. The main duties of the institution are to “protect the

Federation from external aggression and to assist the civil power to

maintain law and order” in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.