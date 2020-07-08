St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) Boycotts Opening of the National Assembly

Statement by St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP)

July 08 2020

As people of conscience, the leadership of the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party has taken the decision not to attend the official Opening of the National Assembly that is set to take place at 10:00 am on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. This decision was taken after thoughtful and careful deliberation based on the assessment of the massive malpractices that tarnished the political environment of the June 5, 2020 General Election, which in our view, was neither free, fair nor just. However, the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party remains unswervingly committed to representing the people’s concerns, desires and aspirations throughout the Federation.

The elected Representatives of the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party refuse to be complicit in sanctioning a system of apparent election-rigging and voter suppression that has been established, promoted and protected by the illegitimate Harris-led coalition regime. In the face of the rampant corruption, massive fraud, widespread irregularities and allegations of bribery, the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party intends to send a strong message that “Democracy Matters” and we will not stand by and allow such practices to become the norm in our voting and election processes here in St. Kitts and Nevis. We have filed a lawsuit based on six petitions that have been put forward challenging the return results of Constituency Numbers 2, 3, 4, 5, 7 and 8 with a clear view to trigger fresh elections so that the true will of the people can be determined.

We insist that the conduct of the June 5th General Election represented a miscarriage of justice and democracy. It denied the participation of properly constituted international observer missions to independently monitor the voting process. These and other practices gravely compromised due process and distorted the electoral results.

Furthermore, the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party Leader, following an audience with His Excellency, the Governor General is still awaiting the settling of certain outstanding matters relating to the effective operations of the Office of the Leader of the Opposition. These matters were not resolved during the last Parliamentary Session and must be addressed and corrected if the Office of the Leader of the Opposition is to function effectively. The St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party, as a single Party, with a clear vision, still commands the majority of votes vis-à-vis other political parties and, as such, must ensure that the people’s representation is not compromised. In order to adequately and successfully represent the interests of the people of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Parliamentary Opposition must be furnished with a well-financed and functional Office of the Leader of the Opposition.

The leadership of the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party therefore will not attend this ceremony that will mark the beginning of the reign of an oppressive and illegitimate regime. The SKNLP will not rest until the will of the people prevails and democracy is restored to our blessed Federation.

We guarantee this!