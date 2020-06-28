St. Kitts-Nevis Red Cross Society receives Humanitarian Aid and PPE from French Red Cross and IFRC

By SKNRCS

The St. Kitts & Nevis Red Cross Society received two shipments of humanitarian non-food items (NFI) and some personal protective equipment (PPE) on Thursday 25th and Friday 26th June, 2020. The items were generously donated by both the French Red Cross (PIRAC office) in collaboration with the European Commission and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC). The supplies which were held in Guadeloupe were airlifted by French Military Aircrafts out of Guyane Française (French Guyana).

French Military Aircrafts out of Guyane Français which transported aid items from French Red Cross

Main Photo: Member of the Red Cross and SKNDF at RLB Airport collecting NFI