St. Kitts providing ‘safe harbour’ for 2 cruise ships

Basseterre, Monday, 17th August, 2020, (MyVue News.com) – Almost 150 crew members from two (2) cruise ships that have been stranded on the high seas since the outbreak of the Coronavirus, earlier this year, have been given the green light to dock at St. Kitts’ Port Zante, for at least one month, in the first instance, according to Minister of Tourism, Lindsay Grant.

Grant, while revealing the deal with the Royal Caribbean Cruise Line brand, explained that the ships, Rhapsody of the Seas and Vision of the Seas, are scheduled to arrive in port on Wednesday, 19th August, 2020.

The Minister indicated that “This assistance represents the true nature of the Kittitian and Nevisian people, which is providing help and support to others in their time of need. It is who we are as a nation.”

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, 17th August, 2020, the minister also intimated that this gesture could help the island in the long term, in gaining more cruise visits, in return for the assistance being offered to the stranded ships.

He said that when St. Kitts attained its one million cruise visitor marks in two consecutive years, it was Royal Caribbean that greatly helped to make that possible.

Perhaps anticipating some of the concerns to be raised by residents, Grant gave the assurance that “we have adhered to all required health and safety protocols to ensure nationals and residents of St. Kitts-Nevis remain safe.”

The safety of nationals, he said, remains top priority of the government.

A statement from the Tourism Authority said that prior to the arrival of the vessels, all crew were required to submit their medical records to ensure that there are no overriding issues.

Upon arrival on Wednesday, the crew of both vessels will not disembark immediately, because they will be required to complete the following:

1. Molecular PCR test.

2. 14-day quarantine on board the vessel.

3. Molecular PCR test at the end of the 14 day quarantine period.

If a crew member tests positive, on board their respective vessel, all crew on board that ship will be subject to mandatory quarantine, said local health officials.

On the contrary, if all crew members of a respective vessel tests negative then they will be given the option of integrating into the society, adhering to the well-known safety measures of social distancing, hand sanitation and masks.

Another stipulation is that each ship must have in place an isolation facility for crew members who test positive after 14-days.

Grant pointed out that the decision was arrived at after much consultation with the COVID-19 Task Force and the Cabinet of the Federal Government of St. Kitts & Nevis.

St. Kitts & Nevis has been COVID-19 free for some time and since March, 2020, has only recorded 17 confirmed cases, all of whom have fully recovered. The country has also not registered any deaths or hospitalization.

However, callers to various “talk radio” programs, on Monday, expressed their concerns about the possible risks and cost benefits to the country.

In that regard the Government said it expects to gain revenue for the supply of water and the disposal of dry and wet waste by the Solid Waste Management Corporation.

crew members are also likely to support local businesses, leaving some revenue in the country, when they are cleared to participate in on shore social activities, such as shopping, dining and entertainment.

A statement from the St. Kitts Tourism Authority indicated that while they have given permission for the two vessels to be granted “Safe Harbour” in St. Kitts, this will be done with strict adherence to all of the laws and regulations that govern the Federation, including the SRO’s issued under the State of Emergency, and will be carried out under the NEOC’s “Sterile Port Protocol” which is part of the International Health Regulations, issued by the World Health Organization.

Each ship, said the Ministry of Tourism, will be carrying 70 crew members.

Rhapsody of the Seas

Main photo: Vision of the Seas