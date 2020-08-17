St. Kitts Sustainable Destination Council and stakeholders hold first phase of community cleanup

By SKNIS,

The St. Kitts Sustainable Destination Council along with other stakeholders engaged in a community clean up on August 15, 2020, at the Aquifer area and Fisheries Complex in Basseterre.

This community cleanup was held under the theme “Keeping Covid Out By Cleaning Up” as a means of safeguard the nation against COVID-19 by cleaning up surrounding areas and creating a healthier St. Kitts.

In an interview with Chairperson of the St. Kitts Sustainable Destination Council, Diannille Taylor-Williams, she highlighted that the Aquifer was one of the most pressing areas for cleanup because it supplies most of the water in East Basseterre.

She also outlined that some of the items found around the area were old refrigerators, washing machines and various household supplies.

The cleanup crew which comprised of approximately 80 persons with 30 volunteers from the Department of Youth filled over 120 large black garbage bags and two dumpsters with waste materials found at the Aquifer and Fisheries Complex.

Mrs. Taylor-Williams identified the Fort Thomas area and surrounding areas as the next place designated to be a part of the community clean up.

The event was organised by the St. Kitts Sustainable Destination Council, the Ministry of Tourism, the Solid Waste Management Corporation, the Department of Environment, Skills Training Empowerment Programme and the Parks and Beaches Unit.

Main photo: CLEANUP TEAM IN ACTION