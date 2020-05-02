ST. KITTS TOURISM AUTHORITY IMPLEMENTS BALANCED AND SYSTEMATIC APPROACH TO MANAGE THE COVID-19 CRISIS

By SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, 2nd May, 2020 (SKNIS): The St. Kitts Tourism Authority has implemented a very balanced and systematic approach to manage the COVID-19 crisis as it unfolds, and has put in place systems to welcome guests to ensure a smooth return to a vibrant and competitive industry as soon as it is safe to do so, says Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Carlene Henry-Morton.

The permanent secretary made this statement during the April 29 National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing.

She stated that marketing activities have continued focusing on ongoing crisis communication by providing updates about the travel and tourism industry via press releases, website and e-blasts to their databases as per NEOC briefings.

Inspirational marketing is also ongoing through posts and destination marketing videos, said Mrs. Morton.

These are posted on Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter. She stated that when all is clear, active marketing activities will commence.

“Once our borders are reopened, and travel alerts lifted, our marketing campaigns for all channels will go live to simulate bookings in all source markets,” she said.

“Marketing activities will focus first on previous visitors to St. Kitts currently in our database then to those individuals who have shown intent by clicking on digital ads via Facebook, Instagram, Trip Advisor, Google, pay per click and other digital tools that we are using for marketing the destination.”

Mrs. Morton added that during the recovery phase the authority’s first focus will be attracting leisure travellers/stayovers.

“Stayovers will assist in earning revenue for hotels, beach bars, restaurants, retail stores, tours to sites and attractions,” she said. “Focus will be placed on the US and Canada markets due to likely airlift frequency by AA, then on to the UK.”

Image Credit: File Photo