St. Lucia: Four recover from COVID-19 and discharged from isolation; 32 in quarantine

(St. Lucia News Online) – Four persons who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19 have recovered fully and have been discharged from isolation as the island records its 15th confirmed case, the Ministry of Health and Wellness has disclosed.

“Four of our previously confirmed cases have recovered clinically and through laboratory diagnosis, and have been discharged from the isolation facility,” the Ministry said in a news release on Good Friday, April 10.

All of Saint Lucia’s confirmed COVID-19 cases “continue to do well” and respond well to treatment in isolation, the Ministry further stated.

It suggested that none of those cases have been admitted in intensive care on ventilators for complicated respiratory support. Reports from medical experts across the world have indicated that persons hospitalised on respiratory support have a 70-80 percent of dying, especially if there is a strain on medical resources.

“None have complicated or required respiratory support. We continue to record zero deaths,” the Ministry said, adding that a total of 32 persons are in quarantine and 19 in isolation. “Respiratory clinics nationally continue to function well, receiving a number of persons on a daily basis who present with flu-like symptoms.”

This news comes as an 18-year-old male tested positive for the dreaded virus.

“On Friday, April 10, 2020, Saint Lucia confirmed one additional case of COVID-19 bringing our national total to fifteen. A total of 24 samples were tested with one positive and 23 negatives. This new positive case of COVID-19 is an 18-year-old male who is a close contact of a previously confirmed case. He was initially placed in-home quarantine and upon developing symptoms was taken in for testing and isolated,” the Ministry said.

Contact tracing for this case is ongoing.

The Ministry added: “Samples are taken at these clinics for persons who are assessed and to clinically determine whether they meet the criteria for testing for COVID- 19. The respiratory clinics have proven to be effective in streamlining patients for testing and care as may be required. This is complemented with active surveillance in communities to identify potential cases of COVID-19 and to bring persons in for testing.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health continues to advise the public to focus on the maintenance of standard recommendations to prevent the spread of the COVID infection.

These include:

– – regular handwashing with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer where soap and water are not available.

– – cover mouth and nose with disposable tissues or clothing when coughing and sneezing.

– – avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing.

– – seek medical attention and share your travel history with your health care provider if you have symptoms suggestive of respiratory illness either during or after travel.