STAFANIE TAYLOR SELECTED FOR ICC’S 2019 WOMEN’S ODI TEAM OF YEAR

By Windies Cricket,

West Indies Women’s Captain, Stafanie Taylor has been listed in the ICC’s 2019 Women’s ODI Team of Year.

In a year that saw some less than expected results from West Indies Women, Stafanie’s performance stood out head and shoulders. With the responsibility of captain on her shoulders coupled with the absence of triple threat, Deandra Dottin, Stafanie tapped into her unwavering work ethic to earn her place amongst the best ODI players of 2019.

Amassing 472 runs across eleven innings, Taylor is also listed second place in ICC Women’s ODI players ranking for both batting and all-rounders. Back in October 2019, Taylor came agonizingly close to a sixth ODI century in the first ODI match in Antigua against the visiting Indian Women’s when she was spectacularly caught on 94 by Harmanpreet Kaur. This was followed by an unbeaten 79 in the third match of the series in a fighting effort to anchor the innings for her team. Cricket West Indies Director of Cricket, Jimmy Adams, remarked on Stafanie’s achievement:

“On behalf of Cricket West Indies and the wider Caribbean public in general, I wish to recognize and congratulate Stafanie for being selected into the ICC International One day Team of the Year. Stafanie continues, after so many years, to be the standard bearer not just for women’s cricket in the West Indies but for our cricket in general. She has accomplished this through consistent performances underpinned by her dedication and a lot of hard work. Congratulations from us all Stafanie! We are very proud of this accolade which you have earned and wish you many more in the years ahead.”